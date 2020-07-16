NEWPORT Transporter Bridge will reopen tomorrow to the public, with social distancing measures in place.
Newport City Council has released a video today showing exactly what to expect.
The Grade-I listed structure was due to open at the beginning of April, but has remained closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Crossings on the bridge will reopen between Wednesday and Saturday, from 10am – 5pm. The top walkway will also reopen to visitors during this period.
New social distancing measures include a limit on the number of pedestrians allowed on the gondola per crossing, staggered access to the top walkway and hand sanitiser, masks and disposable gloves being made available on site for all visitors.
You can find out more about how the transport bridge will reopen here.