FOR THE first time, a new documentary, Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, will lift the lid on a legendary rock and roll institution.
Rockfield Studios, near Monmouth, was where Queen recorded Bohemian Rhapsody, and hosted bands as varied as Black Sabbath to Coldplay, Oasis to Adam Ant, the Stone Roses Robert Plant, Bowie and Iggy Pop.
The world TV premier tells the story of brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward who, with dreams of making music themselves, turned their dairy farm into not only the first ever independent residential studio, but one of the most famous studios in the world.
MORE NEWS:
- Face masks Wales: What Gwent thinks
- Cwmbran man locked up for threat to murder ex-girlfriend
- Welsh Government outlaws wild animals performing in circuses
Featuring exclusive interviews with the Ward family, as well as artists who have spent time at the studios including Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, Robert Plant, Liam Gallagher, Coldplay's Chris Martin and the Manic Street Preachers, the programme gives an insight into what life was like during the recording of some of their biggest hits.
Liam Gallagher and Bonehead recall first visiting Rockfield by driving a combine harvester from nearby Monnow Valley Studios to snoop on The Stone Roses, and detail the events that made up the recording of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, and the settings they found themselves in.
Liam Gallagher: “You lived there and you didn’t leave the studio until you had your album finished. It’s like the Big Brother house, innit, but with tunes.”
Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm airs on Saturday, 18 July at 9.15pm. It will be shown on BBC Two Wales and BBC Four.