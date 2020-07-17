A DESPERATE business owner who lost her husband at the start of lockdown and has fallen through the cracks of government support has claimed the Welsh Government has treated her “like a number”.

Anika Mothersdale jointly owned the Old Rectory Bed and Breakfast in Tintern with husband Ian for 12 years. But she found herself left to run the business herself in March when her husband died.

Mr Mothersdale had been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in September, and died just before lockdown on March 23.

(Mrs Mothersdale says lockdown has given her a chance to process her husband's death)

Mrs Mothersdale says the struggle she has faced since has been “very painful”.

She didn’t qualify for a small grant or rates relief because she doesn’t pay business rates as she lives in the property and instead pays council tax.

And she missed the boat on phase two and three of funding from the Economic Resilience Fund (ERF) – because the company is not VAT registered.

“If we had been a limited company rather than a partnership, we would have qualified for the funding in June, but as a sole trader – which I now am – I had to be VAT registered,” she said.

“On top of this, wealthy friends who have holiday let accommodations as a casual second income, have received plenty of support.”

While she did qualify for the self-employment income support grant, as it was based on 80 per cent of net profits – 40 per cent for Mrs Mothersdale because she can only claim for 50 per cent of the partnership – the support amounted to just £3,000.

“I had hoped it would be possible to look at individual cases for special circumstances, but the responses I’ve received from the Welsh Government informed me that if they make exceptions for me they would have to do the same for everyone.

“I find this logic absurd as the whole point is to look at special circumstances and determine if it is a valid claim or not, if the aim is to realistically help Welsh businesses.

“I am very concerned that I do not have the ability to fund the operating expenses required in these coming months, and there are major expenses that must be met.

Ian and Anika Mothersdale

“Soon we will be taking in new customers and I am trying to prepare us on my own, with next to no support. I feel as though I have been treated like a number.”

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We are sorry to hear about the death of this businesswoman’s husband but we are unable to comment on individual cases.

“We are helping as many businesses as possible and our rates relief scheme, business grants and unique Economic Resilience Fund are providing support to thousands of firms across Wales. We have also provided extra funding to the local authority Discretionary Assistance Fund to help more people facing hardship."

A Monmouthshire council spokeswoman said: “Our leader, Peter Fox and deputy leader, Bob Greenland continue to lobby hard for a local Discretionary Scheme on behalf of our businesses.

“We are providing information to Ken Skates, minister for economy, transport and North Wales on individual cases where people have fallen between the gaps and have been unable to support and the case you refer to is one of these that has been highlighted.”