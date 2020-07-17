YOUNGSTERS in Wales are being challenged to read six books over the summer holidays.

This year's Welsh Government Summer Reading Challenge is inviting children aged four to 11 to get involved and join what is being called 'the Silly Squad'.

The theme of this year's scheme, which is supported by library e-lending services, online events and other existing digital resources and includes English and Welsh-language materials, celebrates funny books, happiness and laughter. Participants are being invited to join the Silly Squad, an adventurous team of animals who “love to have a laugh and get stuck into all sorts of funny books.”

Launching the challenge, education minister Kirsty Williams said: “As a book lover myself, I know what a great pleasure it is to read over the holidays.

“Each year, thousands of children join libraries because of the Summer Reading Challenge, which is a really good way to develop reading skills, discover new authors and gain a lifelong passion for books.”

Last year, more than 37,000 children from across Wales took part in the challenge. More than 3,000 children joined libraries as new members, and 33,000 children took part in library events.

Nicola Pitman, chairwoman of the Society of Chief Librarians Wales, said: "Libraries in Wales now have their biggest ever range of eBooks, comics and magazines to download, and this year’s Summer Reading Challenge is set to really help young readers and parents maximise opportunities to engage with fun topics and stories.

“Click and collect services are also coming into place across the country to help access library books safely during this time. With a new-look website offering lots of great resources, ideas and incentives, we love how easy it is to sign up online and get started.”

Chief executive of the Books Council of Wales Helgard Krause said: “Nurturing and encouraging reading is more important at this time than ever before.

"Research clearly shows that picking up a book is not only good for our mental health and wellbeing - it also helps to strengthen and reinforce children's language and educational skills."

For more information visit https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/