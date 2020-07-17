Friday's coronavirus headlines as Welsh Government say 75,000 jobs saved through grants

Friday's latest coronavirus headlines in Wales
- Around 75,000 jobs in Wales have been protected during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a fund providing grants to businesses, the Welsh Government has said.
- Economy minister Ken Skates has said the Welsh Government's Economic Resilience Fund (ERF) has seen £150m in grants handed out to more than 9,000 businesses across the country.
- The latest Public Health Wales figures recorded first case in Gwent for three days. No deaths have been recorded in the same period.
Sign in or register leave a comment or rate a comment