South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

Friday's coronavirus headlines as Welsh Government say 75,000 jobs saved through grants

Menu

Friday's latest coronavirus headlines in Wales

By Tom Moody

Last updated:

    Around 75,000 jobs in Wales have been protected during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to a fund providing grants to businesses, the Welsh Government has said.
  • Economy minister Ken Skates has said the Welsh Government's Economic Resilience Fund (ERF) has seen £150m in grants handed out to more than 9,000 businesses across the country.
  • The latest Public Health Wales figures recorded first case in Gwent for three days. No deaths have been recorded in the same period.