If you’re in the market for a new laptop for work or play, now might be the best time to get one. Dell is currently running a massive sale on its top-rated line of XPS laptops. You can save up to 40% on laptops, desktops, and monitors, along with free shipping.

The Dell XPS series of laptops have been a perennial favourite since the line was relaunched in 2015 and with good reason. If you’re a Windows user, the XPS series offers an almost perfect balance of appealing minimalist design, lightweight form factor, and exceptional performance. We’ve been impressed with the XPS line for years and consider them to be some of the best ultrabooks and 2-in-1 laptops available.

Dell is currently offering an excellent deal on 2019 XPS 15 laptop. It usually retails for £2418.99; however, it’s now on sale for £1899. That’s £519 off the recommended price. The laptop features a 9th Generation Intel Core i9 processor, a 15-inch 4K UHD screen, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 32 GB of memory, and a 1TB SSD, so even being last year’s model it should be able to handle anything you throw at it.

Get the Dell XPS 15 inch (2019) at Dell for £1899

The XPS 13 2-in-1 is our favourite convertible laptop of 2020. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

If you’re looking for a laptop that can also perform as a tablet, the touchscreen 13-inch XPS with its compact build and excellent performance makes it the best 2-in-1 laptop you can buy right now. It features a 10th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, a 13.4-inch UHD+ touch screen, a 512 GB SSD, and 16 GB memory.

It’s on sale for £1599, that’s 17% off its regular price.

Get the Dell XPS 13 inch (2019) 2-in-1 at Dell for £1599

Supplies are limited, and the sale ends on Friday 17th July so you’ll have to act fast. The above options are our top picks, but Dell is also selling several desktops and Inspiron and other XPS laptops for 14% off the price. Be sure to use the PREMIER12 and PREMIER14 coupon code at checkout to get the full discount.

Shop the Dell Premier Event sale

