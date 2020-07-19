FANS of Mexican food will have able to satisfy their cravings throughout August after a takeaway chain unveiled a tasty new offer.

It comes after the Chancellor Rishi Sunak cut VAT by 15 per cent, allowing restaurants, cafes and pubs to reopen with lower price meals for the next six months.

While the discounted prices may entice people to go and dine out, Taco Bell is giving customers the chance to eat for free.

The nearest Taco Bell to Gwent is in Cardiff.

What are Taco Bell doing?

The Mexican chain is giving away free tacos every Tuesday throughout August.

However, the offer applies to the crunchy taco only, which would normally cost about £1.29.

What fillings can customers choose?

Customers can choose from four fillings for their taco, including seasoned beef, shredded chicken, grilled chicken or black beans, which is then topped with crispy lettuce and cheddar cheese.

How can I claim my free taco?

The offer will be available at all 45 Taco Bell restaurants in the UK, and customers aren’t required to buy anything to claim it.

Instead, you simply need to download the free Taco Bell app and register an account.

Once registered, you can select the offer to redeem a voucher, which will need to be shown to a member of staff when ordering your food.

It’s also possible to get your food delivered via Deliveroo, Uber Eats or Just Eat, but if you select these options you won’t be able to claim the freebie.

The offer is limited to one taco per person, and you can claim it once every Tuesday throughout August.

Which Taco Bell restaurants are open?

So far, Taco Bell has reopened 37 of its 45 restaurants for dine-in, delivery and takeaway orders, and is hoping to open the remainder of its 45 branches by August.

Restaurants have reopened with new social distancing rules in place, including markers to help maintain a two metre distance, and limits on the number of customers allowed inside at one time.

The company is yet to announce whether it will be rolling out half price meals under the new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, in which the government will pay for 50 per cent, up to £10 per head, in August.

These are all of the Taco Bell restaurants that have reopened so far:

Dine-in, delivery and takeaway:

Plymouth

Doncaster - Frenchgate

Colindale

Broughton Lane

Barnsley - Peel Street

Fitzwilliam

Hull

Manchester - Deansgate

Nottingham

Newcastle

Poole - High Street

Eastbourne

Bournemouth

Southampton

Brighton

Croydon

London - Hammersmith

Woking

Colchester

Reading

Dine-in, drive through, delivery and takeaway:

Northampton Cleethorpes

Delivery and takeaway:

Cardiff

Chatham

Harrow

Basildon

Glasgow - Sauchiehall Street Liverpool

Sutton

Sheffield - Devonshire Street

Portsmouth

London - Fulham

London - Holborn

Chelmsford

Leeds

Drive through and delivery:

York

Doncaster – Herten Triangle

Drive through, delivery and takeaway:

Irvine

Drive through: