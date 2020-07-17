GWENT Police are appealing for information to help find a Blackwood man in connection with an assault.
Officers would like to speak to Johnathan Davies, 35, about the incident, which took place on Thursday, July 16 in the Cefn Fforest area.
Mr Davies may be in the Blackwood or Pontllanfraith areas.
If you have information relating to his whereabouts, please call 101 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.