Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.

Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.

Isaac Demetri Mark Lewis made his way into the world on April 3 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 6lb 3oz. His parents are Anthony and Leanne Lewis, of Baneswell, Newport, and his big sister is four-year-old Violet. Mum Leanne said: "Isaac was an IVF baby. I developed anti K antibodies from my first pregnancy and had to be sent to St Michael's in Bristol for him to receive blood transfusions through my stomach into him until I reached 36 weeks. I was then induced and when he arrived he was very poorly and spent two weeks in NICU at the Royal Gwent. We are very lucky and blessed he is here. We can't thank the staff enough for all that they did and have done more so in the situation of Covid-19. They are all true heroes in the work that they do. Our boy is home happy and healthy and his big sister couldn't be happier."

Oliver-James Harry Hobbs made his entrance 16 days early on March 31 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 3oz. He joins mum and dad Charlene Stevens and Daniel Hobbs, of Greenmeadow, Cwmbran, and his brothers and sisters - Ellie-Louise (15), Cody (nine), Charlie (four), Chelsey (13), Gwion (11) and Kaitlin-Mia (22 months).

Meika Jayne Adshead arrived on June 9 weighing 8lb. She was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny. Her parents are Daniel and Jodie Adshead, of Ebbw Vale, and her siblings are Rhys (12) and two-year-old Elara.

Sophia Elena Williams arrived on February 19 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 7lb 14oz. Her parents are Ana Wandrasch and Shaun Williams, of Brithdir, near New Tredegar, and her sibling is Lilah, aged seven. Mum Ana said: "Sophia hasn’t seen much of the world due to lockdown, but she is very curious about everything going around her, so it will be a big pleasure to show her everything when we can. Also she can’t wait to meet her grandmother from Romania, which hopefully will be very soon."

A big hello to Rosie Evans, who was born at Nevill Hall Hospital, in Abergavenny, on May 1, weighing 7lb 4oz, after being induced a week early. She is the first child for Danielle King and Robert Evans, of Hengoed.

This is Zayn Bright, who was born on June 14 at the Royal Gwent Hospital weighing 8lbs 1oz. Mum Charlotte Bright, of Caerphilly, said: "It’s was the scariest yet happiest day of my life! Zayn was born via emergency Caesarean section and I was unable to meet him for 12 hours which felt like forever but that moment I could hold him and feed him was the best."

Arthur Maurice Symonds was born on May 13 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 8lb 2oz. His parents are Kimberley Arnold and Joshua Symonds, of Cwmbran, and he has a five-ear-old sister Ffion.

Archie Malcolm John Griffiths arrived on June 13 at Nevill Hall Hospital weighing 8lb 6oz. Mum and dad are Alison and Martin Griffiths, of Monmouth. His big brother Benjamin is 11 and his sister Jessica is seven.

Ida Morgan made her entrance on May 5 at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, weighing 9lb 4oz. Her parents, who live in Garnlydan, near Ebbw Vale, are Sally Worgan and Lewis Morgan. She has two big sisters - Zara (seven) and four-year-old Pippa.