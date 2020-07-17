A MAN who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a “fun-loving” father-of-three who was on his way home from work has been jailed for seven years.
Thomas Hughes, 23, St Dials Court, Oak Street, Cwmbran, pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of Kirk Butcher, from Ebbw Vale.
He also admitted failing to stop.
The collision happened near Junction 25A of the M4 in Newport at around 3.30am on Sunday, April 5.
More follows.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment