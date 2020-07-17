THERE have been no new cases or further deaths from coronavirus in Gwent for the third day this week.
This week, five new cases have been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region by Public Health Wales - four recorded on Monday and one on Thursday.
The zero recorded cases came from 205 tests in the Gwent region.
Across Wales, a further 16 cases have been reported. Nine of those were recorded in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area.
As well as in Gwent, there were no new cases in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Hywel Dda University Health Board regions.
There was one further death recorded across Wales.