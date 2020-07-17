LEADER of the Welsh Conservative group in the Senedd Paul Davies has reshuffled his shadow cabinet.
The move comes ahead of next year's Senedd Election.
The changes and new roles are:
- Laura Ann Jones (South Wales East): Shadow minister for equalities, children and young people.
- Andrew RT Davies (South Wales East): Shadow minister for health, social services and sport.
- Suzy Davies (South Wales East): Shadow minister for education, skills and the Welsh language, and also continues as the leader's diversity champion.
- Janet Finch-Saunders (Aberconwy): Shadow minister for climate change, energy, and rural affairs.
- Mark Isherwood (North Wales): Shadow minister for local government, housing and communities, while also continuing as shadow minister for the armed forces and North Wales.
- David Melding (South Wales Central): Shadow counsel general and shadow minister for culture and communications.
The following MSs have retained their previous portfolios:
- Nick Ramsay (Monmouth): Shadow minister for finance.
- Russell George (Montgomeryshire): Shadow minister for economy, business and infrastructure, and Mid Wales.
- Darren Millar (Clwyd West): Chief whip and shadow minister for external relations and international affairs. His responsibilities also include European transition, tourism and Covid-19 recovery.
Mr Davies said: “The focus of the Welsh Conservatives will continue to be on the failures of the Welsh Labour-led Government, but there is an additional responsibility on us as a team to produce a radical and compelling policy platform for the next Welsh Parliament elections.
"Today’s reshuffle of the shadow cabinet signifies a gear change for the Welsh Conservatives in the Welsh Parliament and is a key element of building a manifesto for a revolution in devolution, with the promise of genuine change for the people of Wales.”