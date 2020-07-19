JOHN Lewis has made a deal with supermarket chain Co-op to allow customers to pick up ‘click and collect’ orders at 500 of their food stores.

The department store has said that its click and collect and returns services will be available at hundreds more Co-op stores by the end of September.

Click and Collect at Co-op

John Lewis currently offers customers the option to click and collect from 105 Co-op stores, with this to be extended to another 400 supermarket branches.

Customers simply need to opt for the click and collect option, and choose their nearest Co-op branch when checking out their online order.

John Lewis also currently offers their click and collect service at 326 Waitrose branches, 12 Booths stores and all 50 John Lewis stores.

What have John Lewis said?

Executive Director of Operations at John Lewis, Andrew Murphy, said: "Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we've seen a significant shift to online shopping and expect this trend to continue.

"As a result, we are dedicated to providing more choice when it comes to how our customers receive their purchases, helping our customers shop how and when they want us. This includes providing more locations for collection and returns for online shopping."

Co-op director of innovation and format, Mark Matthews added: “With our stores located at the heart of local communities, choice, ease and convenience is at the very core of our approach.”

Which John Lewis stores will close?

John Lewis recently announced plans to close eight stores in the UK.

Stores in Croydon, Swindon, Tamworth, Newbury, Heathrow Terminal two, London St Pancras station, Birmingham Bullring and Watford will all close permanently.

The chain said the decision was made to "secure the business’s long-term future and respond to customers' shopping needs".