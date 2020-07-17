BRITISH Airways (BA) have relaunched their flights abroad following the updated travel advice from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO).

If you don’t have a summer holiday lined up already - now could be the perfect time to book.

BA has just launched a flash summer sale - with the cheapest packages priced from £199 each.

Where can I fly to - and when?

The flash sale has been extended to a range of European flights and holidays throughout August and September.

Some deals just include return flights, with prices as low as £25 per person, while packages with flights and hotels, and fly-drive deals are also included in the sale.

All holiday packages include 23kg of checked baggage allowance per person, and are ATOL protected.

The deals are only available until Thursday, July 23, and include breaks between August 1 and September 30.

Here are some of the best deals on offer:

Corfu

Flights from £30 each way

Corfu flights plus seven night in a hotel from £199 per person

Corfu flights plus seven day car hire from £99 per person

Malaga

Flights from £25 each way

Malaga flights plus seven nights in a hotel from £199 per person

Malaga flights plus seven day car hire from £99 per person

Ibiza

Flights from £30 each way

Ibiza flights plus seven nights in a hotel from £259 per person

Ibiza flights plus seven day car hire from £119 per person

Mallorca

Flights from £30 each way

Mallorca flights plus seven nights in a hotel from £199 per person

Mallorca flights plus seven day car hire from £119 per person

August holiday packages are available from £299 per person, and include flights and seven nights accommodation in Malaga, Corfu, Mallorca and Palmero.

Alternatively - September holiday packages are slightly cheaper with prices starting from just £129 per person. Destinations include Nice, Barcelona, Florence, Rome, Valencia and Athens.

As for flights-only deals, if you travel between September 16 and 30, you could get deals for a mere £29. Offers up for grabs during this period include:

Florence (Pisa) - £29

(Pisa) - £29 Barcelona - £30

- £30 Nice - £31

- £31 Valencia - £33

- £33 Marseille - £34

- £34 Palermo - £35

- £35 Rome - £36

- £36 Athens - £43

- £43 Split - £49

If you spend more than £1,000 per person on a package holiday, or car drive in Europe, you will also be given free access to the Galleries Club Lounge at Heathrow Terminal 5.

To see the full list of deals and make a booking before the sale ends on July 23, visit the British Airways website. Prices are correct at the time of publication.

What if I need to cancel my booking?

In the event you need to cancel your booking, British Airways is offering customers a voucher for the same value towards a future flight before April 30, 2021.

Additionally, if you need to change the date or destination of your holiday, you will be able to do without incurring a change fee.

However, customers will be asked to pay any difference in price for the new flight before April 30, 2021.