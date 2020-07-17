PUBS in Wales were given the go-ahead to open their doors on Monday, following months of uncertainty during lockdown.

While the surge in demand for a pint at locals across Gwent might not have been as severe as was seen across the border, many have decided to wait until this weekend before venturing out for a long-awaited tipple.

With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the pubs in Gwent which will be opening their doors to punters this weekend.

Is your local on the list? Find out below:

Abergavenny area

  • Portico Lounge, Abergavenny
  • Greyhound Vaults, Abergavenny
  • Auberge, Abergavenny
  • Kings Arms Hotel, Abergavenny
  • Clytha Arms, Abergavenny
  • Crown and Sceptre, Abergavenny
  • Hardwick, Abergavenny
  • Hogs Head, Abergavenny
  • Jolly Colliers, Abergavenny
  • Old Pandy Inn, Abergavenny
  • Skirrid Mountain Inn, Abergavenny
  • Towpath Inn, Gilwern
  • Bridge Inn, Llanfoist
  • Foxhunter, Nant-y-derry
  • Crown, Pantygelli

Abertilley area

  • Newbridge End Inn, Abertillery
  • Pontlottyn, Abertillery

Blackwood Area

  • Bistro 8, Blackwood
  • Brewers Lodge, Blackwood
  • Church Inn, Blackwood
  • Islwyn Inn, Blackwood
  • The Rock, Blackwood
  • The Sirhowy, Blackwood
  • Cross Oak, Oakdale

Blaenavon area

  • Butterflies, Blaenavon
  • Queen Victoria, Blaenavon

Caldicot area

  • Castle Inn, Caldicot
  • The Cellar, Caldicot
  • Measure Inn, Caldicot
  • Sawyers, Magor
  • Rock and Fountain Inn, Penhow
  • Portskewett Inn, Portskewett

Chepstow area

  • Anchor Inn, Tintern
  • Beaufort Hotel, Chepstow
  • Boat Inn, Chepstow
  • Five Alls, Chepstow
  • Millers Arms, Chepstow
  • Three Tuns, Chepstow
  • Tredegar Arms, Shirenewton
  • Village Inn, Sedbury

Cwmbran area

  • Castell-y-Bwch Inn, Cwmbran
  • Cwrt Henllys Hotel, Cwmbran
  • Queen Inn, Cwmbran
  • Upper Cock Inn, Cwmbran

Ebbw Vale area

  • The Baileys Arms, Cwm
  • The Gwesty, Brynmawr
  • The Hobby Horse, Brynmawr
  • KT’s Wine Bar, Brynmawr
  • The Talisman, Brynmawr
  • Willow Tree, Brynmawr

Monmouth area

  • The Boat Inn, Penallt
  • The Green Dragon, Monmouth
  • The Lion Inn, Trellech
  • Riverside Hotel, Monmouth
  • The Robin Hood, Monmouth
  • Royal Oak, Monmouth
  • The Sloop Inn, Llandogo
  • Somerset Arms, Dingestow

Newport area

  • Goldcroft Inn, Caerleon
  • Blaina Wharf, Newport
  • The Cellar Door, Newport
  • The Commercial Inn, Risca
  • The Friendly Fox, Bassaleg
  • The Gaer Inn, Newport
  • The Greyhound Pub, Newport
  • The Llanwern Bull, Newport
  • Lyceum Tavern, Newport
  • Man Of Steel, Liswerry
  • The Milton Hotel, Newport
  • The Newbridge Hotel, Newbridge
  • St Julians Inn, Newport
  • The Usk Vale, Malpas

Pontypool area

  • The Goytre Arms, Penperlleni
  • The Horseshoe Inn, Mamhilad
  • The Open Hearth, Sebastopol
  • The Teazer, New Inn

Tredegar area

  • Farmers Arms, Rhymney
  • The Mountain Air, Nantybwch
  • The Nags Head, Tredegar
  • The Railway Tavern, Tredegar

Usk area

  • The Beaufort, Raglan
  • The Cripple Creek Inn, Raglan
  • The Cross Keys Inn, Usk
  • The Glascoed Pub, Monkswood
  • The Greyhound Inn, Llantrisant
  • The Olway Inn, Usk
  • Three Salmons Hotel, Usk

We have endeavoured to be thorough with this round-up, but if we have missed you, please let us know.