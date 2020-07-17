PUBS in Wales were given the go-ahead to open their doors on Monday, following months of uncertainty during lockdown.
While the surge in demand for a pint at locals across Gwent might not have been as severe as was seen across the border, many have decided to wait until this weekend before venturing out for a long-awaited tipple.
With that in mind, we have compiled a list of the pubs in Gwent which will be opening their doors to punters this weekend.
Is your local on the list? Find out below:
Abergavenny area
- Portico Lounge, Abergavenny
- Greyhound Vaults, Abergavenny
- Auberge, Abergavenny
- Kings Arms Hotel, Abergavenny
- Clytha Arms, Abergavenny
- Crown and Sceptre, Abergavenny
- Hardwick, Abergavenny
- Hogs Head, Abergavenny
- Jolly Colliers, Abergavenny
- Old Pandy Inn, Abergavenny
- Skirrid Mountain Inn, Abergavenny
- Towpath Inn, Gilwern
- Bridge Inn, Llanfoist
- Foxhunter, Nant-y-derry
- Crown, Pantygelli
Abertilley area
- Newbridge End Inn, Abertillery
- Pontlottyn, Abertillery
Blackwood Area
- Bistro 8, Blackwood
- Brewers Lodge, Blackwood
- Church Inn, Blackwood
- Islwyn Inn, Blackwood
- The Rock, Blackwood
- The Sirhowy, Blackwood
- Cross Oak, Oakdale
Blaenavon area
- Butterflies, Blaenavon
- Queen Victoria, Blaenavon
Caldicot area
- Castle Inn, Caldicot
- The Cellar, Caldicot
- Measure Inn, Caldicot
- Sawyers, Magor
- Rock and Fountain Inn, Penhow
- Portskewett Inn, Portskewett
Chepstow area
- Anchor Inn, Tintern
- Beaufort Hotel, Chepstow
- Boat Inn, Chepstow
- Five Alls, Chepstow
- Millers Arms, Chepstow
- Three Tuns, Chepstow
- Tredegar Arms, Shirenewton
- Village Inn, Sedbury
Cwmbran area
- Castell-y-Bwch Inn, Cwmbran
- Cwrt Henllys Hotel, Cwmbran
- Queen Inn, Cwmbran
- Upper Cock Inn, Cwmbran
Ebbw Vale area
- The Baileys Arms, Cwm
- The Gwesty, Brynmawr
- The Hobby Horse, Brynmawr
- KT’s Wine Bar, Brynmawr
- The Talisman, Brynmawr
- Willow Tree, Brynmawr
Monmouth area
- The Boat Inn, Penallt
- The Green Dragon, Monmouth
- The Lion Inn, Trellech
- Riverside Hotel, Monmouth
- The Robin Hood, Monmouth
- Royal Oak, Monmouth
- The Sloop Inn, Llandogo
- Somerset Arms, Dingestow
Newport area
- Goldcroft Inn, Caerleon
- Blaina Wharf, Newport
- The Cellar Door, Newport
- The Commercial Inn, Risca
- The Friendly Fox, Bassaleg
- The Gaer Inn, Newport
- The Greyhound Pub, Newport
- The Llanwern Bull, Newport
- Lyceum Tavern, Newport
- Man Of Steel, Liswerry
- The Milton Hotel, Newport
- The Newbridge Hotel, Newbridge
- St Julians Inn, Newport
- The Usk Vale, Malpas
Pontypool area
- The Goytre Arms, Penperlleni
- The Horseshoe Inn, Mamhilad
- The Open Hearth, Sebastopol
- The Teazer, New Inn
Tredegar area
- Farmers Arms, Rhymney
- The Mountain Air, Nantybwch
- The Nags Head, Tredegar
- The Railway Tavern, Tredegar
Usk area
- The Beaufort, Raglan
- The Cripple Creek Inn, Raglan
- The Cross Keys Inn, Usk
- The Glascoed Pub, Monkswood
- The Greyhound Inn, Llantrisant
- The Olway Inn, Usk
- Three Salmons Hotel, Usk
We have endeavoured to be thorough with this round-up, but if we have missed you, please let us know.