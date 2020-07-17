AROUND £110,000 could be spent to replace a play area that will be demolished as part of the Chartist Gardens development in Pontllanfraith.
The site of the now demolished Civic Centre in Pontllanfraith will be redeveloped for housing next year, after Caerphilly Council approved plans for 125 homes earlier this month. This will include the loss of an existing public play area.
While the planning consent for the development did not require a second off-site play area to be built, the council has recommended that this should happen anyway.
MORE NEWS:
- Clearing coronavirus pandemic backlog 'could take four years'
- Businesses in lockdown: Tintern widow on lack of government support
- Cwmbran man locked up for threat to murder ex-girlfriend
The council has estimated that the play area, which will be located off the Courthouse car park on the B4251 in Pontllanfraith, will cost between £90,000 and £110,000, which will be financed through the earmarked capital reserves fund.
The chair of the council’s policy and resources scrutiny committee, Cllr John Ridgewell, said in a report that he supported the overall idea but expressed concerns over the location of the new play area and the proximity to the B4251.
However, the council confirmed that the play area will be fenced off.
As part of the review, the council has also proposed free parking for the first three hours at the Courthouse car park.
The report will be considered by Caerphilly’s cabinet on Wednesday, July 22.