SOUTH Wales Fire and Rescue Service have said they believe the cause of a fire at Somerton Road yesterday was deliberate.
At approximately 09:06pm last night (Thursday July 16), the fire service said they received reports of a domestic fire in Somerton.
Crews from Maindee and Malpas stations attended the scene and extinguished the fire.
The incident concluded at approximately 9:30pm, and the fire service says the cause of the fire is thought to be deliberate.
An eyewitness reported seeing a van pull over towards the side of the road and "chuck something" in the dump where the fire spread from soon afterwards.