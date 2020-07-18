AMAZON has issued an urgent safety warning to users of its wireless Echo Buds earphones - encouraging them to update their software.

The company says the devices could be at risk of overheating inside their charging case in “very rare cases.”

Amazon warned customers of the issue in an email on July 15, and said it had released a software update to fix the issue "out of an abundance of caution.”

“We are writing to inform you about an important software update for your Echo Buds,” the email said.

“The safety of our customers is our top priority."

What seems to be the problem?

The issue seems to stem from the Echo Buds overheating while inside their charging case, although Amazon has pointed out that this occurrence is rare.

Charging cases are a common method of keeping wireless earphones powered, and it's normal for such devices to give out heat - although these temperatures are usually kept within strict safety levels.

However, Amazon's Echo Buds seem to be exceeding that threshold in some cases.

The company has not said if the problem was caused by overcharging or another issue within the cases.

“We recently determined that in very rare cases it is possible for Echo Buds to overheat while in the charging case," Amazon said.

The company did say its investigation was prompted by a concerned customer getting in touch - there have been no reports of the devices catching fire or exploding.

How do I update my Echo Buds?

Amazon said the Buds will automatically receive the free update when they are next connected via Bluetooth to a mobile phone and the Alexa app.

The latest update also "improves the long-term performance of Echo Buds' batteries".

To check if your buds are updated: