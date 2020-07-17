A PONTYPOOL man has been jailed for uploading a sexually explicit video of a woman on pornography site Pornhub, after she ignored his attempts to contact her.

Krishan Church's victim said she "felt so helpless" and "physically sick" after finding out, from a friend, that the video had been uploaded onto the website, the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court was told today.

Church, 30, created a fake Pornhub channel in his victim's name to share the video. He had previously threatened to share the video with others, the court heard.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said it was "gut-wrenching" to think "the whole world could see" the video.

The court heard 290 people had subscribed to the fake channel Church had set up in his victim's name.

Stephen Donoghue, prosecuting, said Church's harassment of his victim, beginning two months earlier, had caused her "great distress".

Church's efforts became "darker" in tone, making threats about sharing the video, Mr Donoghue added.

Later, Church "uploaded [the video] to the largest pornographic site in the world," the court heard.

The victim went to the police, and Church, of Gloster's Parade, New Inn, Pontypool, was arrested and initially admitted to harassing his victim. Later, he also admitted to uploading the video.

In mitigation, defence counsel Matthew Paul said Church had been struggling with a gambling addiction, was thousands of pounds in debt, and had been prescribed anti-depressants.

"At the time of the offences he was in a mentally fragile position," Mr Paul said, adding that Church described himself as "living in a dream world" at the time.

"All he can do is say he is deeply sorry for what he did," Mr Paul said.

Church is recovering from his gambling addiction and paying off his debts, the defence added.

Sentencing, Judge Richard Williams said Church's victim had been "mortified" by the defendant's actions, which "cannot be described as an error of judgement made in the spur of the moment".

Church's actions were "intended to maximise [her] distress and humiliation," the judge added.

Judge Williams sentenced Church to seven months in prison and imposed a five-year restraining order.