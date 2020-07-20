THE FAMILY of a young Disney superfan celebrated his life in the most special way possible with an emotional service at his home.

Three-year-old Fynley Thomas, from Brynmawr, died on June 8.

He had a series of complex needs, including epilepsy, visual impairment, chronic lung disease, and global developmental delay. He also needed a tracheotomy and had to be fed through a tube.

Fynley Thomas. Picture: Thomas family

Fynley’s family held a celebration of his life ahead of his funeral, where former X-Factor contestant Russell Jones performed his version of I Wanna Be Like You from The Jungle Book - one of Fynley’s favourite songs.

Fynley’s grandmother Maria Williams, described it as the “perfect send off for a perfect little boy.”

Maria Williams with Fynley. Picture: Thomas family.

“It was really emotional, but in a lovely way,” she said. “It really was a celebration of his life, and it was all things he would have liked.

“Jane did a eulogy in the style of a fairy tale, where we were all characters. It was really beautiful.

“As we drove to the cemetery, people lined the streets, the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy who I work with and Fynley’s nurses.

“He had a lovely send off. It was beautiful. It was so unique, just like him. It was a perfect send off for a perfect little boy.

“They had a fantastic tribute with 100 pictures of Fynley from birth to the day he passed. There wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”

“I was so honoured to be asked to perform,” said Mr Jones. “It was very emotional. I can’t believe how much he and his family went through. It’s devastating.

“I’m so glad my music made a difference to Fynley’s life and brought him happiness.

“It was the most emotional day. I don’t think I’ll ever forget it. Every time I’m singing The Jungle Book now, I’ll be thinking of him.”

Fynley Thomas' grandmother Maria Williams and Russell Jones. Picture: Thomas family.

Mr Jones had been due to perform to help raise money to take Fynley to Disneyland earlier in the year, but this and the trip had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It would be lovely if we could do a remembrance show when things start to get back to normal,” said Mr Jones.