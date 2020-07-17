COUNCIL traffic wardens will be back out on patrol in Blaenau Gwent next week.
Civil parking enforcement will start up again from Monday, July 20, after a four month suspension due to coronavirus pandemic lockdown.
The traffic wardens will focus on town centres and other priority areas as the re-opening of businesses mean more vehicles are out on the roads.
The council’s executive member for the environment, Cllr Joanna Wilkins, said: “Enforcing parking restrictions helps to ease congestion on our roads; promote road safety – especially around schools when they are open – and helps maintain access for emergency vehicles.
“We are cautiously easing out of lockdown and with Welsh Government approval and guidance we are starting to slowly reintroduce some important services which were suspended due to Covid-19 and the need to focus on more critical areas of work.
“We’d remind motorists in Blaenau Gwent to continue to be mindful of where they park, in order that we can work together to keep our communities safe and also to avoid any unwanted fines.”