Helen Pugh, of Portskewett in Monmouthshire, has shared this picture of Ruby, the Labrador, aged 12, and Cookie the Pug, aged six, who have been with the family since they were pups.

Mack, the Westie, has loved spending time in the garden with the family as long as he has his own chair. Julie Bevister, of Newport, sent in this picture.

Charlie is a black labrador was adopted by Clare Hock and family, of Malpas in Newport, in 2011. Clare said: "Charlie loves his paddling pool. If the sun is out, the pool is out!"

Alfie and Dexter are brothers and are eight year's old. They have been part of Steve Parry's family, which is from the Langstone/Llanwern area, since they were puppies. They've been enjoyed longer and more varied walks.

Vitti Alkender, of Rudry, shared this picture of Dilys and Iori, his two working cocker spaniels. Vitti said: "Dilys came from Nant-y-Derry along with her brother Ivor. Sadly, Ivor died when he was three, and after speaking with our vet, we decided to get a new pup. Iori came from Hope-under-dinmore. Interesting relationship - Dilys is not a natural leader, but Iori absolutely adores her and follows her everywhere. As a mummy’s girl, Dilys has loved having us home and snuggles up just a bit too close at every occasion. Iori has loved spending huge parts of the day in the conservatory on squirrel watch!"

Jane Edwards, of Upper Cwmbran, has had Susie for 15 years. She said: "We had Susie at eight weeks old as a member of our staff’s shih tzu had puppies. She’s been an absolute princess ! Two years ago we nearly lost her as she suffered a pyometra, after a massive operation she fought through. She’s totally deaf now but is still the princess! During lockdown she has followed us everywhere enjoying the company and being totally spoilt."

This is Humbug, the guinea pig, and Willow ,the whippet/saluki, who live with Lori Dempsey, of Bettws, Newport. Lori said: "Humbug was born in our home and we bought Willow from Caerphilly when she was nine weeks old. I discovered that Willow likes carrots when feeding Humbug she would steal a carrot and run off with it. She also eats the guinea pig nuggets and the two of them now like to nuzzle each other as they have become good friends."

Meet Frederick, a horsefield tortoise, who has lived with Ena Itimu in Newport for the last three years.

Tina Crawley, of Newport, sent in this picture of Indie, who has lived with her for two years, since she was an eight-week-old kitten. Tina said: "Indie didn’t like me invading her space when lockdown started, but now she is enjoying sitting on my laptop and stealing my computer chair."

What's four down? This seven-year-old English springer spaniel Rosie certainly enjoys her Argus. Craig Gibbs, of Newport, said: "She is a loving, loyal family pet who is always under your feet! Her favourite food is sausages. She enjoys long walks and loves playing fetch. She is enjoying lockdown with us at the moment because someone is always there to play with."