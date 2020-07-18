A SUPER Newport dog saved the day when his 86-year-old owner fell last week, and ended up in hospital with a fractured femur.

Gilbert Davis, an active and independent man who lives alone with his dog Jack, had not long finished mowing the lawn when he lost his footing and fell at his home in Ridgeway at around 8pm on Friday, July 10.

Landing on his side, Mr Davis said he “felt a searing pain” up his leg and into his hip.

“I couldn’t move,” he said.

Jack, who saw his owner fell and groaning in pain, ran to the back of the garden, pulling open the back door with his nose.

The dog knew neighbour Irene Takahashi – who often takes him for a walk – would be able to hear his loud barks, as she often responds and rings Mr Davis to let Jack in the house.

Ms Takahashi said: “I was about to have a shower and get ready for an early night when I heard the familiar sound of Jack in the garden.

“Thinking he was stuck again, I went through the familiar routine and rang Gilbert.”

Jack heard the phone ringing and ran inside to wait with his owner for help to arrive. But Mr Davis couldn’t get to the phone.

Ms Takahashi said she assumed Jack had been let in when the barking stopped so started to prepare for bed again, before she heard the dog barking once more.

READ MORE:

“I began to worry something was wrong, so called again,” she said. “It was unusual for him to be barking like this and for Gilbert not to answer the phone after two calls.”

Ms Takahashi, who had a key to the house, let herself in.

“When I arrived at the front door, Jack was waiting, barking frantically and running from me to the sitting room,” she added. “I followed him and that’s when I saw Gilbert lying on the floor and in obvious pain.

“I immediately rang for an ambulance and then rang Gilbert’s family, who came around to wait with him for the emergency services to arrive.

“Jack was a real hero. He obviously knew Gilbert was in pain and couldn’t help himself, so he called for me and kept on calling until I came around.”

Mr Davis was whisked off to A&E at the Royal Gwent at around 3am on Saturday morning, where it was discovered he had fractured his femur.

Surgeons operated on Monday when he had regained enough strength, and he is now recovering in hospital.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Mr Gilbert said: “Thank goodness for Jack. If he hadn’t called for Irene, I would have been lying on the floor for a long time, at least overnight and probably most of the next day until one of my children came around.

“He saved the day.”

Gilbert now faces many weeks of rehabilitation before he can mow the lawn again. But at least he will have Jack looking out for him.