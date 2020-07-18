A BRILLIANT 14-year-old singer and songwriter who is one of the favourites to win this year’s Britain’s Got Talent has paid tribute to a Gwent care home.
Sirine Jahangir, who wowed judges and viewers at the BGT auditions with her song Salvation, sang for Thistle Court Care Home in Cwmbran this week.
Sirine, who is blind due to a very rare condition that caused her optic nerves to deteriorate at a young age, shared a personal thank you message to the home too.
“Hi Lorraine, and everyone at Thistle Court Care Home,” she said, “I just wanted to say thank you so much for looking after all the elderly people at the home.”
Manager at the care home Lorraine Molloy said it has been a particularly challenging time "transforming the care home" since she took over in October 2019, and then navigating the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesman from Thistle Court said: “Everyone at the care home was delighted to receive the heartfelt message, many of whom enjoy watching BGT.”