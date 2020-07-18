CADW has announced it plans to reopen 18 of its staffed heritage sites - including some in Gwent - this summer.

All staffed sites are set to re-open with a reduced visitor capacity, and the sites will only be open five days a week.

In Gwent, the reopening will begin with Blaenavon Ironworks and Raglan and Caerphilly castles, which will open on the first week of August.

Chepstow Castle is next in line to reopen, with Tintern Abbey preparing for a later date in August.

A final date is yet to be confirmed for Tintern Abbey due to work being carried out at the site. Cadw says this work will be brought forward for completion as soon as possible.

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths is likely to reopen in September.

Sites re-opening from Tuesday, August 4 to Saturday, August 8:

Laugharne Castle (re-opening Tuesday, August 4)

Blaenavon Ironworks (re-opening Wednesday, August 5)

Plas Mawr (re-opening Wednesday, August 5)

Caerphilly Castle (re-opening Thursday, August 6)

Denbigh Castle (re-opening Thursday, August 6)

Raglan Castle (re-opening Thursday, August 6)

Harlech Castle (re-opening Thursday, August 6)

Chepstow Castle (re-opening Friday, August 7)

Beaumaris Castle (re-opening Saturday, August 8)

Conwy Castle (re-opening Saturday, August 8)

Sites re-opening later in August (dates to be announced later this summer)

Tintern Abbey

Caernarfon Castle

Sites re-opening from Saturday, September 5 to Friday, September 18 (site specific dates to be announced later this summer):

Castell Coch

Criccieth Castle

Kidwelly Castle

St Davids Bishop’s Palace

Caerleon Roman Fortress and Baths

Tretower Court and Castle

How to visit

Once the sites reopen, compulsory pre-purchased tickets will be available via the Cadw website, with general visitors needing to purchase time-allotted tickets and Cadw and partner organisation members needing to reserve free time-allotted tickets in advance of their visit.

Members will also need to bring their cards as proof of membership to gain site access.

What to expect

Cadw is introducing a number of measures at its staffed monuments, including the installation of plastic partition screens at entry desks and the placement of directional arrows and two-metre distanced markers along walkways, as well as the introduction of one-way routes at some of its monuments.

New site hygiene measures will include increased cleaning practices across all reopened staffed sites with regular deep cleans scheduled alongside daily disinfection of key touch points, including door handles, railings and interactive screens.

Hand sanitiser will be available for visitors, while some sites may see certain rooms, areas and site specific attractions temporarily closed to visitors.

For further information on the planned reopening schedule visit https://cadw.gov.wales/.