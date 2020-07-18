A “VERY lucky” school in Abergavenny has received £1,000 in funding from National Lottery funding for a project which aims to develop students’ wellbeing.
It is a huge boost for King Henry VIII Comprehensive School (KHS) as they come out of lockdown and get ready for the next academic year.
The grant will enable the school to develop a programme to train Year 9-11 pupils to become Mental Health, Well-being and Relationships Ambassadors, and will fund training, resources, and promotional materials.
Assistant headteacher Jake Parkinson said: “Student wellbeing is at the heart of our practice at KHS, as are student leadership activities, and this project aims to address both of these key areas.
MORE NEWS:
- Revamp of Newport's Market Arcade resuming today
- ResponsABLE Assistance in Newport sends Kenya Covid-19 supplies
- Cwmbran teen with Cerebral Palsy competes at surfing world championships
“We know from research how powerful peer to peer programmes can be in supporting young people, and we also want to develop our students as the next generation of empathetic and emotionally intelligent leaders."
Senedd member for Monmouth Nick Ramsay said he was delighted to receive the news of the funding, adding: “I was very pleased that King Henry VIII School has been successful in its grant application to the National Lottery Community Fund Wales.
“Since April nearly £10 million has been awarded to community and voluntary groups across Wales, thanks to the National Lottery, and thanks to National Lottery players, up to £600 million has been made available to support communities throughout the UK during the coronavirus crisis.”