A POPULAR Usk butcher who has been working all day every day throughout lockdown has received recognition for his brilliant fforts.

After being nominated by residents and customers in Usk, Neil Lewis – who has owned a butchers at Twyn Square for seven years – was shocked on Thursday to receive a letter from Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Robert Aitken CBE.

Mr Lewis initially thought the letter, which congratulated him for his contribution to his community throughout lockdown, was a hoax.

“I genuinely thought it was a wind-up to begin with, but it became clear after a while that it was real, and I felt really humbled,” he said. “It’s brilliant to think someone has nominated you like that.”

READ MORE:

Mr Lewis has been working six days a week, from 4am until 10pm, for three months, and was delivering to around 60 houses a week during lockdown with the help of his friend and sister.

Now it has quietened down a little – although Mr Lewis is still busier than he was before lockdown – it has given him a chance to take stock of his contribution.

“It has been a really mental and busy time, probably because people just haven’t been able to leave their houses and need the deliveries,” he added.

“To me it’s my job, but it made me realise that for some people the deliveries we’re doing is a lifeline.

“I can’t thank the people of Usk enough for being so kind and supporting me.”