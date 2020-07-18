MEET the Abergavenny photographer providing socially distanced doorstep photographs to raise money for a charity helping provide access to mental health support for black people.

Amy Hewitt, 28, from Abergavenny has began taking bookings again after taking a maternity break when her daughter Juno Black was born on February 2, 2018.

And now she is donating 50 per cent of proceeds from special doorstep photoshoots to Black Minds Matter UK - which helps black people get access to mental health services. The organisation was launched alongside the Black Lives Matter movement.

Amy Hewitt and her daughter Juno Black

"I reopened my diary moments before lockdown started so all my bookings were almost immediately cancelled," said Ms Hewitt.

“I started following the Black Lives Matter movement on the news and I was both inspired and devastated by what I was seeing. I kept thinking about this pivotal moment in her history classes and imagining what I would say if she came home and asked, ‘What were you doing when this happened, mum?’.

Rod Cunningham and Veronica Ruth

“I knew I needed to do something, anything, to get involved in a peaceful and productive way.

“My skill set is rather limited, so I began thinking of ways to use my camera to raise money and still adhere to social distancing guidelines – this is when I came up with the idea of ‘Doorstep Portraits’.

“I offer this contact-free service for £30 with 50 per cent of all proceeds to be donated to Black Minds Matter.

“As of today, we have raised and donated £205 – some people have kindly donated more than asked.

“I’ve really enjoyed meeting so many new people and talking to them about how lockdown has affected them”.

Abbie Jones and Duncan Melville

Black Minds Matter UK exists to provide free mental health counselling for black people. You can find out more on their website - https://www.blackmindsmatteruk.com/

To book a photography session with Amy Hewitt Photography head to her Facebook page or email her directly at amyjunehewitt@gmail.com