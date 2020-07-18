A SERIES of short stories inspired by a Gwent author are being released through a Newport-based publisher.

The Three Impostors have put together the stories written by various Gwent authors under the banner of Wentwood Tales.

The fourth in the five-part series is by Goytre-based author Tim Lebbon. The 50-year-old, who is a New York Times best-seller, created a short thriller story called Resurrection which focuses on a man and his dog walking through Wentwood forest after a pandemic-related lockdown and seeing how much has changed.

Tim Lebbon in Wentwood Forest with a copy of Resurrection

“I think it was subconsciously inspired by the current lockdown but not intentional,” said Mr Lebbon.

The idea for the collection came as the Three Impostors are all fans of horror and thriller writer Arthur Machen’s work, and the Caerleon born author was fascinated by Wentwood forest that he was able to see from his father’s rectory in Llanddewi Fach. He would regularly walk along the tracks and used the forest as the setting for some of his most unsettling works.

Resurrection by Tim Lebbon is on sale now as part of the Wentwood Tales series

The aim of Wentwood Tales was to explore the underlying themes of Mr Machen’s work including the influence of the forest and the landscape on creativity and the sometimes sinister nature of the countryside.

Resurrection, and the preceding short stories are available online from www.threeimpostors.co.uk