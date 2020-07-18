Businesses across Gwent are getting back into the swing of things following months of lockdown and here we celebrate just some of them.

Of course, many carried on working remotely during those months while many others are still awaiting the official go ahead to open their doors and welcome back their customers.

If you are open for business and want to shout about it, let us know. Go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/AicvMGw2/ to share your news.

Dream Doors, Newport

This business, on Caerleon Road, Newport, has only been open since November 2019, when the then mayor Cllr William Routely popped along to officially cut the ribbon.

Just a few months later it had to shut it's doors but now it is back up and running.

Managing director Catherine Ward-Bexter runs the business with her husband Nick Bexter.

She said: "We are very much open. We are running the showroom on an appointment only basis and we are back doing fittings and sorting quotes in people's homes."

She stressed they have taken all the guidance very seriously and are making sure customers and staff can socially distance safely both in the showroom and in their own homes.

"We are very serious about being responsible, about safeguarding Newport, our customers and our staff," said Catherine.

Mamma Lina's, Rogerstone

This family owned, multi-award winning Italian restaurant serves traditional Italian dishes and pizzas.

It is currently offering a takeaway service and is open from 5pm to 9pm Thursday to Saturday and from 12pm to 3pm on a Sunday.

The business, which is run by Gianluca Pandolfi and Massimo Intrigila, won the Family Business of the Year at the 2019 south Wales Argus Business Awards.

The Storage Group & Practical Van Hire

Practical Car and Van Rentals Newport is based at the Storage Group’s 100,000 sq ft premises at the Usk Side Business Park on Usk Way, Newport.

It is owned by local businessman Jon Collingborne and offers access to an extensive fleet of new rental vehicles from small cars and SUVs to mini buses, Luton vans and motorhomes. The business is open from 8am to 5pm (Monday to Friday) and from 8am to noon on Saturday.

Harding Evans

Harding Evans Solicitors is a well-established regional law firm which delivers a specialist range of legal services to commercial and private clients. Originally based in Newport, it has expanded significantly in recent years and now has an office in Cardiff.

The business remained operational throughout lockdown, but has re-opened its doors to the public for pre-booked appointments only. At this stage we won't be accepting walk in appointments. However there are virtual appointments available. For more details email at Hello@Hevans.com or call 01633 244233.