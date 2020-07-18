THERE has been no coronavirus deaths in Gwent for a whole week, following the release of the latest Public Health Wales (PHW) figures.
The last death in the region was recorded on Saturday, July 11 - which at the time was the first death in Gwent for 10 days.
In the latest release, one new case has been recorded in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region - in Caerphilly.
READ MORE:
- Super Newport dog saves the day after owner's fall leaves him hospitalised.
- All the pubs in Gwent open this weekend - is your local on the list?
- WATCH: Britain’s Got Talent favourite, 14, pays brilliant tribute to Gwent care home after pandemic fight.
This means there have now been 2,764 positive tests recorded in Gwent, with 275 people dying as a result of coronavirus.
The latest PHW figures came from 304 tests - 155 of which were taken in Caerphilly.
Across Wales, there were no deaths recorded, and 10 new cases.
Seven of those cases were recorded in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area, with one case recorded in the Cardiff area and one in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area.