TWO speed cameras on busy Welsh roads are in the top 10 money earners in Britain, new figures have revealed.
The two cameras just 30 miles apart brought in a total of £3.4 million from motorists in fines just one year.
More than 35,000 drivers were caught out by the two traps within the South Wales Police force area during 2018.
One camera on North Road, Cardiff, came third in the whole of the UK for catching motorists out and brought in an estimated £2.2million in fines.
The trap sits at the foot of a flyover on the A470 where two lanes merge on the approach into the Welsh capital shortly after a change in limit from 40mph to 30mph.
A second Welsh camera - on the M4 towards Port Talbot - caught drivers out as they change from 70mph down to 50mph.
Around £1.2 million in fines were raised from speeding drivers at the Port Talbot site.
The RAC's head of policy, Nicholas Lyes, said: "Decisions on where to deploy speed cameras must always be led by a genuine desire to improve road safety.
"Cameras have played a vital role in keeping our roads safe over the years, but the police must be able to show their deployment is about saving lives and nothing more."
South Wales Police said fixed speed cameras were the responsibility of the Wales-wide GoSafe roads policing initiative.
Britain's ten most profitable cameras:
- A104 Lea Bridge Road, London,: 38,234 tickets
- A12 Stratford St Mary, Suffolk: 27,705 tickets
- North Road, Cardiff: 22,267 tickets
- M1 south between J26 and 25: 20,549, tickets
- A616 Stocksbridge bypass, South Yorkshire: 19,607 tickets
- A1067 at Taverham, Norfolk: 19,398 tickets
- A338 Wessex Way, Bournemouth: 15,669 tickets
- A66 west at Kirkby Thore, Cumbria: 12,880 tickets
- M4 west at Port Talbot, South Wales:12,799 tickets
- A3 Esher bypass, Surrey: 12,726 tickets
