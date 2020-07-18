A DOCUMENTARY looking at the story of the establishment of the legendary Rockfield Studios, near Monmouth, will be premiering on television screens this evening.

Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm tells the story of how brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward turned their dairy farm in to not only the first ever independent residential studio, but one of the most famous studios in the world.

Since its conversion in the 1960s, the studios have hosted Queen for their recording of Bohemian Rhapsody, Oasis' (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, and other legendary artists including Black Sabbath and the Manic Street Preachers.

Here is all the information you will need to know before tonight's showing.

What time is the documentary, and where can you watch it?

The documentary is premiering on television at 9.15pm this evening (Saturday).

It will be shown on BBC2 Wales and BBC4. It will then be available to catch up on demand on BBC iPlayer.

What can you expect to see?

An official synopsis reads: “This is the unlikely tale of how two Welsh farming brothers turned their dairy farm into one of the most successful recording studios of all time, producing four decades of legendary rock music.

"‘Rockfield’ is an extraordinary story of rock and roll dreams intertwined with a family business’s struggle for survival in the face of an ever-changing music landscape. Amazingly Kingsley and his wife Ann, now in their 80’s are still at the helm today with daughter Lisa ‘front of house’.

"What is it about this small Welsh farm that made it a major competitor, holding its own against studios such as Abbey Road and Electric Lady. In this film the bands share with us tales of how they ended up at Rockfield, what it was like, and revisit some of the magical moments of musical genius that resulted in some of the best-known songs of our time."

How will the story be told?

Directed by Hannah Berryman, Rockfield: The Studio on the Farm, features exclusive interviews with the Ward family, as well as artists who have spent time at the studios including Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi, Robert Plant, Liam Gallagher, and Coldplay's Chris Martin and the Manic Street Preachers.

The programme gives an insight into what life was like during the recording of some of their biggest hits through these interviews, as well as archive footage from the studio and animation.