NEWPORT East MS John Griffiths is encouraging children across the city to take up the Summer Reading Challenge 2020.

The annual challenge aims to get children between the ages of four and 11 to read six books during the summer holidays.

This year’s challenge sees a shift to a new bilingual digital platform, supported by library e-lending services, online events and links to existing digital resources. The challenge includes both English and Welsh-medium books.

The theme of the Challenge this year is ‘Silly Squad’ and will celebrate funny books, happiness and laughter.

Mr Griffiths said: “Reading can bring a lot of joy to people of all ages and especially for our children. Often the fun and fantasy of a good fictional book can be the perfect escape for our youngsters.

“There is also a lot of evidence to show that reading from a young age helps with children’s education and confidence as a person. "Both as the Senedd member, but also as a Grandparent, I would really encourage children across Newport to take part in the Summer Reading Challenge. 20 minutes of reading a day isn’t a lot - but it can make a big difference.”

Last year, more than 37,000 children from across Wales took part in the Challenge. Over 3,000 children joined libraries as new members, and 33,000 children took part in library events.

Chief Executive of the Books Council of Wales, Helgard Krause, added: “Nurturing and encouraging reading is more important at this time than ever before.

"Research clearly shows that picking up a book is not only good for our mental health and wellbeing - it also helps to strengthen and reinforce children's language and educational skills.”

Further information can be found at summerreadingchallenge.org.uk