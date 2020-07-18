HERE are the names and faces of the six men most wanted by Gwent Police this weekend.

Johnathan Davies

Detectives would like to speak to Johnathan Davies, 35, from Blackwood, in connection with an assault that took place on July 16.

Police believe he may be in the Blackwood and Pontllanfraith areas.

Call 101 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter, quoting 2000252429.

Corey Barnett

Police are appealing for information to find Corey Barnett, 24, from Newport.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with enquiries into drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation.

Call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000238523.

Rizwan Anwar

Detectives would like to interview Rizwan Anwar, aged 27, from Newport.

They want to speak to him in connection with enquiries into drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation.

Contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000238512.

Harry Marchant

Harry Marchant, 23, of Bettws, Newport, is wanted in relation to enquiries into drug offences as part of an ongoing investigation.

If you have information about his whereabouts, call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2000160015.

Aaron Ashwood

Aaron Ashwood, aged 22, from Newport, has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison on March 31, 2020.

He was jailed for four years for robbery at Cardiff Crown Court in November 2016.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 101 quoting 2000235805 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

Jamie Thomas

Police are re-appealing for information to find 38-year-old Jamie Thomas, from Aberbargoed.

He has breached his licence conditions after being released from prison last Christmas Eve.

He was jailed for four years and 10 months for burglary at Newport Crown Court in April 2017.

Call 101, quoting log 2000193723.