AN INSPIRING Monmouth woman will take on the gruelling task of a double world record attempt by rowing across the Atlantic ocean with a friend.

Nia Hunter, aged 20, is taking on the challenge - which will span more than 3,000 nautical miles - to raise money for charities Mind UK and Wellbeing of Women.

Ms Hunter will be taking on the records attempt alongside her university friend, Miriam Payne, as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge in December 2022.

The current record for a female pair crossing the Atlantic is 50 days, five hours, and 53 mins.

“This project is about more than just crossing the ocean. We have got a long road ahead before we can even start to think about the challenges we will face out on the Atlantic,” Ms Hunter said.

Ms Hunter grew up in Newport before moving to Monmouth and attending Monmouth School for Girls.

She has now returned to Monmouth to stay with her parents during lockdown, having left to study physics at the University of Glasgow, where she met Ms Payne.

“I really fell in love with the sport in Monmouth and joined my university rowing team when I left for Glasgow,” she said.

“To me, this is an incredible chance to raise money for causes I care strongly about, do something amazing with the sport that has become such a huge part of my life, and learn a lot of new things along the way. Who knows, we might even see some dolphins!

“We are attempting two world records in the process - for the youngest and fastest female pair to ever make the crossing.”

Adding to the mammoth challenge, the crossing must be unaided, meaning they cannot accept repairs, food, or water once the race has started.

“We will navigate, maintain our boat, and ensure our survival from the start of the race in La Gomera to the end in Antigua,” Ms Hunter added.

For more details about the challenge, visit: www.seastheday2022.com or follow @seastheday2022 on social media.