Charity fundraisers have been hard at it during lockdown for all manner of good causes.

Here we take a look at some of their efforts.

If you’ve been up to something and want to share it with our readers go to bit.ly/2VB1uEK to tell us what you’ve been up to.

Neave Peckham and Sophie Steele

Two year six pupils at The Dell School in Chepstow has undertaken a triathlon to raise money as a thank you to their school.

Neave Peckham and Sophie Steele took on the challenge as they wanted to give something back to the school which had given them so many opportunities over the last seven years before they move on to secondary school.

The two girls cycled 10 miles, ran three miles and swam one mile in open water over the course a cold and raining Wednesday afternoon.

Their aim was to raise a few hundred pounds for the school but the girls raised more than £1,100 in total.

Running a marathon for Sam

When Nick Wakley heard about local boy16-year-old Sam Peard who has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, he knew he had to do something to help the family.

So he got together with his brother James Wakley, his brother-in-law Chris Hotson, and friend Owen Stokes (who had taught Sam when he was a pupil at Marshfield) and decided they should all run a marathon as their fundraising effort.

But none of them are runners.

The four will undertake the 26.3-mile challenge on Sunday, July 19, running along a route similar to that used on the Newport Marathon but finishing at The Pod in Newport city centre.

Sam is a part of Whiteheads RFC which has already started a fundraising page to raise money and awareness for Leukaemia UK and so far have raised more than £7,000 in just a few days.

James Wakley said: "We want to do something a little more personal for Sam. A small gesture to try and raise some money for him personally, so that when he feels a bit better, he can dip into this pleasure pot and enjoy something for the sheer tenacity, determination and unbelievable amount of positivity he is displaying."

The four are hoping to raise £5,000. To help them reach that figure go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nickwakley?utm_id=106&utm_term=A6J2ArMKg.

Tim Russen, High Sheriff of Gwent

Tim Russen, the High Sheriff of Gwent for the coming year is hold a virtual promises auction in aid of the The Gwent High Sheriff's Community Fund,

He said: "The fund provides support to a range of small, voluntary groups across Gwent, many of which are struggling to survive Covid-19. All proceeds from the Gwent High Sheriff's Big Auction of Promises will go to such groups."

Tim, who lives in Monmouth, is still collecting promises to auction and is hoping to get about 50 in total - he already has 35 promises in place. Bidding will run throughout August and early September and will close on September 14.

Promises all ready offered range from the opportunity to meet David Essex, sports memorabilia from Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, a day's fishing with picnic provided, holiday cottage rentals, plus many wildlife and gardening experiences along with other celebrity donations.

Bellagio Boys

The Bellagio Boys were in action recently raising funds for St David’s Hospice Care by staging a live virtual gig.

The band said: "We were itching to get back performing, and this was the perfect opportunity while also ensuring all social distance guidelines were adhered to.

"We’ve worked with St David’s for many years and wanted to raise as much money as possible for them, especially in these unprecedented times."

The gig saw them raise more than £750.

The band said: "A big thank you to the Congress Theatre, Cwmbran, and Green Room Events for providing us with the virtual studio and ensuring a smooth online viewing for our viewers. If you would like to watch back the gig you can either view it on our Facebook page ‘Bellagio Boys’ or on YouTube."

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/f/bellagio-boys-live-gig-st-david039s-charity?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=828431d4ddb2462bbfa3f0cb566eb107