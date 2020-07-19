This is the time of year we can sit back and enjoy our gardens.
Readers have been sharing pictures of their gardens, pots and window boxes.
And here is this week's selection.
If you want to share a picture of your garden just to go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/hkco8QjX/ for our easy-to-use Q&A.
Hot pink, purple and yellow sutfinias add a riot of colour to Sue Manning's garden in Pontypool
This colourful border was shared by Dianne Clark, of Rogerstone
Tranquil and relaxing would be a great way to describe thie 'Buddha Garden' sent in by Sue Shea, of Newport
Various plants including cannas, dhalias, holloyhocks and petunias in David Emmanuel Lewis' garden in Newport
Freida Murray, of Chepstow, shared this picture of her delightful garden