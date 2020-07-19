LLANWERN Steelworks in Newport produced world-class steel on an epic scale with the plant stretching at least four miles along the main-line railway.Costing a massive £150m, the steelworks were officially opened by the Queen on October 25, 1962. When it was officially opened there were more than 13,000 workers and contractors at the site. It continued to be one of the main employers in Newport for generations.
HEAT: Steel production in action at Llanwern Steelworks 1994
CHARGED: The Spencer Works coke ovens at Llanwern Steelworks in 1976
MORE NEWS:
- Clearing coronavirus pandemic backlog 'could take four years'
- Businesses in lockdown: Tintern widow on lack of government support
- Cwmbran man locked up for threat to murder ex-girlfriend
EXPANSION: In 1979 the go-ahead was given to create a new steelworks on site, stretching four miles between Llanwern Station and Magor, all on the River Severn side of the main Newport-Paddington railway line
SCAFFOLDING!: The cooling tower at Llanwern Steelworks in 1976
RED-HOT: The steel-making process at Llanwern. Picture taken in 1983
TECH: A control room at Llanwern Steelworks in 1994
SOLID: A slab of iron coming off the casting machine at Llanwern Steelworks
INDUSTRY: Spencer Works, Gasometer and Cooling Towers 1,2 and 3. Picture taken in 1975
ABOVE: Llanwern Steelworks in 1992
OPEN: The number 3 balst furnace at Llanwern Steelworks in November 1990
READY: Inside number 3 blast furnace in Llanwern Steelworks
HIGH: The processing plant at Llanwern Steelworks in 1990
PRODUCTION: The tap hole of number 3 blast furnace at Llanwern Steelworks
SPILL: Oil from Llanwern Steeworks in the Severn Estuary in 1991