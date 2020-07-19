LLANWERN Steelworks in Newport produced world-class steel on an epic scale with the plant stretching at least four miles along the main-line railway.Costing a massive £150m, the steelworks were officially opened by the Queen on October 25, 1962. When it was officially opened there were more than 13,000 workers and contractors at the site. It continued to be one of the main employers in Newport for generations.

South Wales Argus:

HEAT: Steel production in action at Llanwern Steelworks 1994

South Wales Argus:

CHARGED: The Spencer Works coke ovens at Llanwern Steelworks in 1976

MORE NEWS:

South Wales Argus:

EXPANSION: In 1979 the go-ahead was given to create a new steelworks on site, stretching four miles between Llanwern Station and Magor, all on the River Severn side of the main Newport-Paddington railway line

South Wales Argus:

SCAFFOLDING!: The cooling tower at Llanwern Steelworks in 1976

South Wales Argus:

RED-HOT: The steel-making process at Llanwern. Picture taken in 1983

South Wales Argus:

TECH: A control room at Llanwern Steelworks in 1994

South Wales Argus:

SOLID: A slab of iron coming off the casting machine at Llanwern Steelworks

South Wales Argus:

INDUSTRY: Spencer Works, Gasometer and Cooling Towers 1,2 and 3. Picture taken in 1975

South Wales Argus:

ABOVE: Llanwern Steelworks in 1992

South Wales Argus:

OPEN: The number 3 balst furnace at Llanwern Steelworks in November 1990

South Wales Argus:

READY: Inside number 3 blast furnace in Llanwern Steelworks

South Wales Argus:

HIGH: The processing plant at Llanwern Steelworks in 1990

South Wales Argus:

PRODUCTION: The tap hole of number 3 blast furnace at Llanwern Steelworks

South Wales Argus:

SPILL: Oil from Llanwern Steeworks in the Severn Estuary in 1991