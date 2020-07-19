FOR this weeks five of the best, we have put together a list of some of our favourite positive stories from across Gwent over the past week.

Monmouth’s legendary Rockfield Studios on BBC documentary

This past weekend, Rockfield Studios in Monmouth featured on BBC for a documentary highlighting the impact the studio has had on rock music over the years.

It has been the recording home for the likes of Oasis, Queen, Black Sabbath and David Bowie and the documentary uncovers the story of how the studio got to where it is today – from a dairy farm to one of the most iconic studios in the world – all told by brothers Kingsley and Charles Ward who, in an effort to pursue their own music career, created the first independent residential studio.

The documentary also features interviews with artists who have recorded there.

Bitterns breed on Gwent Levels for first time in 200 years

In a testament to the conservation efforts and work done by all those involved at Gwent Levels, there has been a successful breeding of bitterns at the site – for the first time in 200 years.

They are one of the UK’s rarest and most threatened bird species, but fledglings have now flown from two separate nests at the nature reserve.

Natural Resources Wales member Kevin Dupé, who spotted the fledglings, said: “To see bitterns nesting at Newport Wetlands is a truly wonderful sight, and a real achievement for those of us who have been involved in habitat conservation at the site for a long time.”

MORE NEWS:

Chepstow soldiers help deliver babies

Two soldiers from the 1st Batallion the Rifles in the British Army based in Chepstow have been praised after stepping in to help deliver babies.

Serjeant Wayne Delahunty, 35, and Lance Corporal Dan Ells, 25, jumped into action during separate call-outs with the ambulance service. The pair were part of 60 soldiers from Welsh based army units to be trained to help support the Welsh Ambulance Service during the coronavirus outbreak.

Both soldiers were working in Tredegar when they were called out to the expectant mothers. On arrival, Sjt Delahunty found the mother-to-be was already in labour while LCpl Ells was meant to help assess his patient until another crew took over, but there was no time and the baby was on the way.

Firefighters rescue injured swan in Cwmbran

After seeing viral videos of a swan being attacked over the border in England, its nice to see some good news in regards to a swan after firefighters rescued an injured one in Cwmbran.

They were called after the swan was seen struggling in the canal near Cwmbran Fire Station after being tangled in a fishing line that was wrapped around its beak, neck and leg.

The fire crew helped to net the cygnet and Swan Rescue South Wales took over to untangle it from the fishing line.

Some good news is that the cygnet seemed okay and had not swallowed a hook or seemed to have any lasting injuries according to the rescue team.

Ebbw Vale family wing walk

An Ebbw Vale family are taking part in a wing walk to raise money and awareness for dementia care. This is being done in memory of great-grandmother Maureen Hague who died at the age of 85 from dementia in April this year.

Mrs Hague’s granddaughter Bethan Went is taking on the challenge with her mum Ann Fitzpatrick and cousin Lucy Skelly.

Mrs Went said: “The reason we are doing this is because we saw the difference of going from a generic hospital to a dementia friendly home. She was left in the best possible hands.

“We are adrenaline junkies and it’s something we have wanted to do for some time.

“If we manage to raise £1,000 my mother will take on the challenge and do the loop-the-loop on the same day.”

The wing walk will take place in Gloucestershire on October 8 and funds will go to Alzheimer’s Society. justgiving.com/fundraising/wingwalkformaureenhague.