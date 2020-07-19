THIS is street singer Frankie Lodge belting out his tunes in Newport. But where was the well-known Newport spot that Frankie chose to perform? If you remember, share your memories at https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/questionnaire/Fg3Rkovu/

Frankie Lodge back in the day

What the area looks like today

Last week's Now and Then was, indeed, Kingsway at Newport's Dolman Theatre.

Here's what you had to say:

Now and Then shows the area near the entrance to the Kingsway Centre and now shows Dolman Theatre.

The Dolman, formerly the Little Theatre, was named after Arthur Dolman, and used to have entrance inside the Kingsway Centre but this area is now inside WILKO and a new entrance was built.

My colleague Peter Brown says the Hope and Anchor used to be on the site of the Dolman. Opposite is Ebenezer Terrace.

Gone are the days when a railway ran along the road.

The old Albert Hall was behind, before the hall on Stow Hill. Apparently E Terrace was once Poplar Row

Mary Walker, Newport

This is the top end of Kingsway. At one time it was bordered by the canal and railway lines, and many years ago Tovey’s the undertakers had their stable here for their horse drawn hearse.

In the ‘Then’ photo, around the corner out of sight was the Army recruiting office and the entrance to the Social Security Benefit Agency office where my late wife worked. She was taking early retirement due to chronic health reasons when she was chased by the Fraud Squad, they wanted her on their team at Heathrow Airport.

She had a photographic memory for faces and a talent for seeing what she wasn’t supposed to see ie the same claimants coming in in various disguises.

Dave Woolven, Malpas Park