A NEWPORT foodbank which delivered more than 3,000 meals to the city’s vulnerable during lockdown were stunned on Tuesday to find their premises had been vandalised.

Noreen Hinton, shop manager at Raven House Trust, arrived on Tuesday morning to find the shutters at the food and furniture bank on Cromwell Road had been graffitied.

The vandals couldn’t have picked a worse time, with Raven House Trust having lost £40,000 over the lockdown period.

“I was so upset after all the work we’ve put in over the last few months, and we are just in the process of putting plans together to improve the building,” she said.

“I have to admit I was close to crying, it was such a kick in the stomach.”

Noreen Hinton

Ms Hinton said she was so disappointed she immediately put photos of the vandalism on social media, and said she was overwhelmed by the reaction.

Julia Hitchcock, trustee and volunteer for Raven House, said it had received 10,000 hits online and many businesses and residents had offered to help, including one key worker who offered to clean the shutters between shifts.

“It made us realise what an impact the foodbank has had on people,” Ms Hitchcock said.

Three businesses have contacted Raven House to offer their support free of charge. They are Total Spray Solutions, Specialist Property Services, and Paintmywindows Ltd.

The trust also raised £400 in just one day from Ms Hinton’s social media post.

“We’ve had so many lovely people say that while they are unable to offer financial support, they are desperate to help wherever they can – it’s so humbling,” Ms Hitchcock added.

Keith Gapper, joint owner of Total Spray Solutions, said as Newport lads, him and business partner James Hood were more than happy to help.

“We saw it on social media and wanted to do something,” he said. “We’re both Newport guys, and we wanted to give something back to an area which has helped us so much.

“We’ve got the materials and just wanted to get stuck in.

“Unfortunately, this kind of vandalism is all too common nowadays. It’s called tagging, and we are always called to shops up and down the country to sort it out.”