FOUR new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Gwent, according to the latest figures.
Public Health Wales have reported two further cases in Newport and Monmouthshire.
There have been no further deaths in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, meaning there has been no deaths recorded in the region for eight days.
These latest four cases came from 856 tests.
Across Wales, 31 new cases have been recorded in the 24 hours covered by this latest PHW announcement.
The majority of these, 17, were recorded in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board area.
The Swansea Bay University Health Board region was the only area in Wales to record no new cases.
One further death was recorded in Wales, taking the nation's death toll to 1,547.