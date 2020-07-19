SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?

A heron feeding on an eel at Malpas. Picture: Stephen Pocock

Keepers Pond, Picture: Rhian Young

A carved tree. Picture: Jim Cousins

Sunshine through the clouds. Picture: Adrian Davies

Summer time fun time for these children at the Severn Estuary. Picture: Fatma Richards

An evening view from Barrack Hill. Picture: Aimee Maria