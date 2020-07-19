SOUTH Wales Argus Camera Club members have captured fantastic images across Gwent this week, as this selection demonstrates. Birds, sky and water proliferate in this small selection, but there are plenty of other fantastic pictures to enjoy by visiting www.facebook.com/groups/argusphotosgroup on Facebook. More than 3,500 people are signed up as Camera Club members. Why not join them?
A heron feeding on an eel at Malpas. Picture: Stephen Pocock
Keepers Pond, Picture: Rhian Young
A carved tree. Picture: Jim Cousins
Sunshine through the clouds. Picture: Adrian Davies
Summer time fun time for these children at the Severn Estuary. Picture: Fatma Richards
An evening view from Barrack Hill. Picture: Aimee Maria