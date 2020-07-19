UPDATE 5.45PM: All lanes are now open and traffic flow is returning to normal.
Two lanes are blocked and there is slow moving traffic due to an accident on the M4 eastbound between J25 Caerleon and J24 Coldra.
Three cars and a van are involved in the collision, and traffic is slow from J25A A4042 (Newport and Cwmbran) to J24 A449 (Coldra).
Lanes one and two (of four) are blocked.
Emergency services are at the scene.
According to the AA current delays are around three minutes and delays are increasing. Average speed is around 15mph.
Emergency Services and Traffic Officers now on scene. pic.twitter.com/xJgzCHWSQS— Traffic Wales South #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesS) July 19, 2020