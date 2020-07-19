THE family of a Newport woman who died in a car crash on the M4 in Berkshire on Friday have paid a moving tribute to her.
Judith Reading, 73, from Rogerstone, was killed between junction 13 at Newbury and junction 12 at Reading, eastbound, just before 2pm.
Her family’s tribute read: “Wife of John and the love of his life. Exceptional mother and grandmother.
“Judith’s happiest moments were spent with her three daughters and her seven grandchildren.
MORE NEWS
Most wanted by Gwent Police this weekend
Cocaine dealer caught with luxury items and tear gas
Jealous man turned in by his mum after threat to murder ex-girlfriend
“Judith was beautiful and stylish, with boundless dedication and devotion to her family, sharing fun and endless energy with the people around her.
“For these reasons, and so many more, she will be missed.
“Judith committed her entire working life to Marks and Spencer, which she loved.
“She enjoyed traveling the world and in recent years assisted John with his beekeeping.
"Judith's loss is tragic and devastating. She is irreplaceable.”
Mrs Reading was driving a black Land Rover Freelander that was involved in a collision with a white Astra van and white Audi A3 car.
A passenger in her vehicle, a 74-year-old man, was taken by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries.
A man, aged 40 from West Sussex, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.