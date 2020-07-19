SEVERAL empty nitrous oxide canisters and used syringes were among the items found by Pride in Pill members while out in the community.
Pride in Pill chairman Paul Murphy said the group were informed about the drug paraphernalia in the car park off Station Street, near Newport station.
Mr Murphy, along with six others in the group, have been trained to safely dispose of sharp objects.
"The car park was covered," he said. "It looked like they had been there for a couple of days.
"The area had also been used as a toilet. It was bad there."
During lockdown, Pride in Pill have continued to operate clearing litter in the community and helping feed the city's homeless community.
"Three of us go out every night to give homeless people something to eat and drink," said Mr Murphy.
The group will be holding a community clean up on Saturday, July 25, meeting at Pill Mill at 10.30am until 12.30pm.
"We are doing it to try and give Pillgwenlly a good name," said Mr Murphy.
If you do see needles discarded anywhere, do not pick them up, contact Pride in Pill through Facebook or report to Newport City Council.
