As we deal with the Covid-19 pandemic, we also face a looming national tragedy. By pausing cancer treatment in the wake of Covid-19, we risk allowing treatable cancers to become fatal.

Cancer is a terrible disease which affects thousands of people across the UK each year. Many of us have a personal experience of having a loved one with cancer. In those situations we of course want everything to be done for them as quickly as possible.

Many of us watched the BBC2 Panorama programme ‘Britain’s Cancer Crisis’ and were touched by Kelly’s story. At only 31 Kelly tragically passed away from bowel cancer two days after the show was aired. Her family say ‘Her life expectancy was drastically cut short after her chemotherapy stopped as a direct result of COVID’.

Kelly’s family have set up a petition titled ‘Stop unnecessary cancer deaths caused by the COVID disruptions and save thousands of lives’. At the time of writing this, it stands at more than 170,000 signatures.

While we all understand why we had to get Covid-19 under control we must get cancer treatment back up and running at full capacity. We cannot leave cancer sufferers and their families alone and in the dark.

Experts say that if we do not act now there could be up to 35,000 unnecessary deaths from cancer. Not only would those patients tragically lose their lives unnecessarily, it would also be 35,000 families left with the knowledge that more could have been done to save their loved one.

We cannot stand idly by and allow this slow-motion car crash to unfold.

In Wales we are making a much better start than the rest of the UK by getting our screening services back up and running.

We now need all postponed surgeries to be rescheduled urgently and radiotherapy to begin again.

Proffessor Pat Price said: "Our efforts to fight this cancer backlog must start now. Radiotherapy must be at the heart of that fight. However, without the investment and energy, backed by a proper urgent recovery plan, more patients will die unnecessarily. This has to stop."

Our NHS has worked so hard during this crisis and they now need support to get cancer treatment back up and running throughout the whole of the UK.

Most importantly, if you or anyone you know notice cancer symptoms, please do not put off seeing your GP. If you are worried about anything, no matter how small it may seem, please get checked. The earlier cancer is detected the more that can be done.