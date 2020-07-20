A KEEN fisherman from Cwmbran who last year started making and giving out fishing kits to children in the area has now handed out more than 200.

Kevin Clark, 37, has been making the top-quality kits to give to youngsters in the community in a bid to help them develop a new hobby - and steer them in the right direction in life.

The kits were made out of old, unused or brand new equipment such as fishing boxes, weight and floats, nets and more donated by other fishers, and the children receiving them do not pay a penny - with the scheme funded entirely by donations and Mr Clark himself.

Since appearing in the Argus and the Angling Times, Mr Clark's idea has won him attention and praise across the UK.

“I’m now getting offers of tackle from further afield,” he added. “I’ve recently donated 15 kits to a Hay-On-Wye scout group. I’ve recently done a live interview on Talk Sports Fisherman’s Blues – that went really well.

“I’m currently in the process of turning it into a community-based charity as the demand is so high. I’ve also recently done a fundraiser to equip myself with a shed to run things from.

“Lockdown massively affected the kit coming in and going out, as I wasn’t prepared to take any chances”.

Mr Clark would like to thank everyone who has donated over the past year for their generosity.

For more information, head to 'The Angling Initiative' Facebook page.