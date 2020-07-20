THE number of knife crimes in England and Wales has risen six per cent to a new record high, official figures show.

Police-recorded offences involving a knife or sharp instrument rose to 46,265 for the year to March, up from 43,706 in the previous 12 months, according to information released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was 51 per cent higher than when data of this kind was first collected in 2010/11 (30,620) and is the highest number on record, the report said.

The number of such offences rose seven per cent in London, but dropped 10 per cent in West Yorkshire and remained the same in the West Midlands – the three areas of the country with the highest rate per 100,000 population.

The report said: “Knife or sharp instrument offences continue to be concentrated in metropolitan areas across England and Wales, with around a third (34 per cent) of all offences recorded by the police in London.”

The highest rate was also seen in London, with 179 offences per 100,000 population.

This compared with an England and Wales average of 82 offences per 100,000 population.

According to the latest statistics, assault with injury and assault with intent to cause serious harm offences, and robbery, each accounted for 44 per cent of all offences involving a knife or sharp instrument (20,333 and 20,159 respectively).

The ONS report added: “Offences involving knives or sharp instruments have been experiencing a rising trend since the year ending March 2014, although in recent years the rate of increase has slowed.”

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity Victim Support, said: “It is concerning that, as the country began to enter lockdown, knife crime reached record levels.

“As a charity that supports people affected by knife crime, we know that it is devastating and life-changing for individuals, families and communities.

“Throughout lockdown the impact of knife crime will have continued to be felt, with many continuing to cope with the physical and emotional consequences of attacks during challenging times.”

Police recorded 5.8 million crimes in England and Wales to March, the ONS said.

The number of homicides rose by 10 per cent, to 683 from 623.

The total includes the bodies of the 39 Vietnamese people found in a lorry in Grays, Essex, in October. Excluding this, the number would have risen by three per cent, the ONS said.

The figures also show a 23 per cent rise of homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police in the latest year – to 142 from 115.

But the report said the rate of homicide in the population remains “very low” at 12 per one million people.

Of all recorded homicides in the 12 months to March, 39 per cent involved a knife or sharp instrument, slightly less than the previous period, according to the data.

While the proportion decreased, the number of homicides where a knife or sharp instrument was involved increased by two per cent from 250 to 256 offences.

In London, this rose from 67 to 86, an increase of 28 per cent.

Robbery rose for a fifth consecutive year, by six per cent to 83,241.

But theft dropped 12 per cent to 3,299,000 incidents and burglary was down nine per cent to 356,017.

Last year, Boris Johnson announced that he would lead a new Cabinet committee looking at ways to tackle crime.

He also told ministers that every department should consider itself a criminal justice department as part of a drive to look at the “complex causes of crime” which would involve long-term reforms to improve health, social care, youth services and education.

The statistics are “largely unaffected” by the coronavirus pandemic as they mainly cover the period before lockdown, the ONS said.

Sophie Sanders, from the ONS Centre for Crime and Justice, said overall crime rates were lower in the months leading up to the outbreak compared with early 2019, but before lockdown police-recorded crime increased.

She added: “This has been driven, largely, by a rise in high-volume offences including violence without injury, stalking and harassment, and fraud and computer misuse, which, apart from the latter, have been influenced by improvements in recording practices.”

Separate figures released by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) on Friday show police recorded crime, excluding fraud, in England and Wales was down 14% in the four weeks to July 5, compared with the same period last year.

The provisional data shows most crime types rising back towards their pre-lockdown levels as restrictions have been eased, the NPCC said.

Next month the ONS will publish the first analysis of crime figures during the pandemic.

The figures do not include Greater Manchester Police, who are unable to provide data due to ongoing problems with a new computer system.